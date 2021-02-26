Jio launches handset offer to grow user base, turn market into '4G-only'

Mukesh Ambani-led today launched a new bundled offer giving customers a handset, up to two years of unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per month.

The offer comes in the backdrop of stiff competition in the telecom space, which has seen rival Bharti Airtel add subscribers at a faster pace in recent months. The scheme is in line with Jio’s ‘2G- Mukt Bharat’ plan which aims to turn India into 4G-only market.

"India still has 300 million subscribers who remain trapped in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate the digital divide,” director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Under the offer, customers would get a Jio handset, two years of unlimited voice, 2G data per month for one time payment of Rs 1,999. A one-year plan with similar benefits is available for Rs 1,499.

Jio had unveiled its own 4G-enabled device in 2017 to push 4G services and win more customers. Jio had stopped marketing bundled offers with handsets last year as Covid-19 raged in the country.

While Jio is the largest telecom service provider with over 400 million wireless subscribers it is adding customers at a slower pace. In the December-end quarter Airtel’s customer base grew by 14.2 million compared to Jio’s addition of 5.2 million.