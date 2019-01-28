Jio may join race to pick stake in Subhash Chandra's Zee Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is likely to enter the fray to buy half of promoter Subhash Chandra’s stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said sources, pitting it against international names such as Amazon, Apple, Tencent, and Alibaba, who are interested as well.

Some of the other names doing the rounds include AT&T, Singtel, Comcast, and Sony Pictures. In November 2018, the ZEEL promoters had said they would divest up to 50 per cent of their stake (41 per cent) to the “right global strategic partner”, which would help in transforming ZEEL and maximise long-term ...