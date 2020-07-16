Jio's 'affordable smartphone' plan to hit Voda-Idea's 2G subscriber base

Mukesh Ambani’s plan to make India ‘2G-mukt’ will hit the incumbent operators hard, especially given its large base of 2G subscribers. After racking up 100 million users for its 4G-enabled feature phones (Jio Phone), in partnership with is eyeing the entry level smartphone segment. Jio is planning to tap the 350 million 2G feature phone users by launching a smartphone ‘at a fraction of the current cost’.



Experts believe that Jio, which dominates the mobile broadband space (4G) with 58 per cent market share, could dent the incumbents' market share in the feature phone segment with its new offering. While Jio has only 4G subscribers, Bharti Airtel’s 2G base is pegged at 135 million (47 per cent of customers) and that for is at 174 million. This is about 60 per cent of its Vodafone’s total base of 291 million subscribers at the end of the March quarter.



Mayuresh Joshi, head, equity research at William O’Neil India, said, “ has the largest 2G subscriber base among the top three operators. This coupled with a weak financial situation and inability to commit large capex investments will make it the most susceptible to subscriber loss. The ongoing churn for Vodafone could accelerate if is able to launch a smartphone at a substantially lower cost in partnership with ”



Unlike Bharti Airtel, which has recently raised capital and is comfortable on the net debt to operating profit metric, Vodafone Idea will find it difficult to protect its market share due to high leverage. The company’s payouts going ahead include adjusted gross revenues (AGR) as well as deferred spectrum payments.



Even with a deferred AGR payment, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates that the company would require an operating profit of Rs 30,000 crore in FY22 to meet its capex, interest costs, deferred spectrum liability and part payment of AGR. The company is expected to generate less than half that operating profit in FY22 at Rs 13,200 crore. This will require the company to raise its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 53 per cent to Rs 190 levels from current levels of Rs 121. Given the higher share of entry level and rural base, Vodafone has the lowest ARPU in the sector.



Angel Broking believes that increased subscriber churn without fixation of floor tariffs and no major relief from the Supreme Court on the AGR matter will make it difficult for Vodafone Idea to survive in the industry.



Given Jio’s plans announced yesterday and its weak financials, the stock of Vodafone Idea slipped 16 per cent over the last two trading sessions.

