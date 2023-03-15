JUST IN
Business Standard

New Jio family plan could delay postpaid tariff hikes: Kotak Inst Equities

Brokerage expects rivals to lower add-on connection fee and/or launch lower data allowance family packs at lower price points to retain their postpaid base; move could dilute ARPU by 1-3%

Topics
Reliance Jio | telecom sector in India | telecom services

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Jioâ€™s new postpaid family plan could delay tariff hikes in space: Kotak
Jio has also launched new individual postpaid plans of Rs 299 and Rs 599. A company official said it is not discontinuing its entry level Rs 199 plan for now

Reliance Jio’s drive to gain market share with its new family plans could intensify competition in the telecom sector, forcing peers to tweak their offerings and delay tariff hikes in the postpaid segment.

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:28 IST

