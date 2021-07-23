Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138

Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom of arm of the conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL), reported a 45 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,651 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 2,519 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 9.8 per cent to Rs 18,952 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 17,254 crore a year ago.

The value of services for the quarter was Rs 22,267 crore, higher by 10 per cent year-on-year. The customer base as on June 30, 2021 stood at 440.6 million, a net addition of 42.3 million customers year-on-year.

ARPU for Q1FY22 was Rs 138.4 per subscriber per month, with improved subscriber mix and better seasonality being offset by Covid impact.

Jio's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 8,892 crore ($ 1.2 billion), up by 21.3 per cent from Rs 7,332 crore in the year-ago period.

During Q1 FY22, average data consumption per user per month increased to 15.6 GB while average voice consumption was at 818 minutes per user per month.

JioFiber now has more than 3 million connected homes with improving momentum in recent months. Engagement metrics have improved steadily across the customer base.