Jio sales points, petrol pump outlets spur Reliance Retail's revenues

Reliance Industries’ December quarter numbers, released on Thursday, were mainly led by its retail and telecom businesses.

But a closer look at the retail operations of the country’s largest company by market capitalisation shows that Jio sales points (bunched under the heading ‘Connectivity’ in its results) and petrol pump outlets (under the umbrella ‘Petro Retail’) contributed 44 per cent to the vertical’s Q3 revenue of Rs 35,577 crore. The trend over the last three quarters of the 2018-19 financial year (FY19) is no different. ...