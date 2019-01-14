Jio vs Airtel vs Voda Idea: 2019 rings in a year of intense telecom battle

2019 is likely to be the year when Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have ruled the roost in India’s mobile telephony industry for decades, will get dislodged from their thrones. Their place will be taken by disruptor, Reliance Jio, which could become the largest mobile telecom operator in the country.

According to CLSA, Jio will corner a 36 per cent revenue market share in FY20 mainly because Vodafone Idea will lose subscribers and dip to 27 per cent market share from its current share of 33 per cent. Jio will also overtake Airtel, but the latter is expected to hold on ...