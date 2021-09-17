JUST IN
JM Financial Products to raise Rs 500 crore via first tranche of NCD issue

The issue will continue to help the company diversify borrowing and investor mix, says MD

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Vishal Kampani
Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Products Limited

JM Financial Products Limited, the flagship NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group, announced the first tranche of a public issue of secured NCDs of face value of Rs 1,000 each, to raise Rs 500 crore.
Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Products Limited said: "JM Financial Products has fortified its position across business verticals with a diversified product mix while maintaining a focus on risk adjusted profitable growth. The company has maintained strong liquidity buffers. This public issuance will continue to help us diversify our borrowing and investor mix."

First Published: Fri, September 17 2021. 18:38 IST

