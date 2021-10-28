JM Financial's Sept quarter net up 25% on surge in share sale fee income

-
ALSO READ
AI sale: PSUs set for rerating, divestment agenda gets a push, say analysts
Tata Sons makes winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr for Air India: Govt
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
Tata Sons wins bid: Air India may see turnaround as debt eases by 75%
Tata brings Air India home: Here's the carrier's 90-year journey
-
JM Financial Services on Thursday reported a 25.44 per cent rise in net profit in the September quarter due to a surge in fee income emanating from share sales.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 174.43 crore in the three-month period, compared with Rs 139.06 crore in the same period of last year. Revenue for September quarter jumped by 20.67 per cent to Rs 969.49 crore from Rs 803.40 crore in September 2020.
"We have delivered another strong quarter and the numbers look encouraging reflecting sustainable growth. We continue to diversify our liabilities franchise and have successfully concluded the public issue of secured Non-Convertible Debentures by JM Financial Products Limited of Rs 500 crore," said Vishal Kampani, Non-executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU