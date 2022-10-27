JUST IN
Shareholders nod to Ahlem Friga Noy appointment as Adani Green director
MSCI sets aside Piramal Pharma's exclusion from global standard index
Listed firms managing liquidity challenges well, says India Ratings
OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker
Facebook announces 2022 Community Accelerator participants in India
Shiprocket becomes first inter-city logistics provider to join ONDC network
Byju's takes Rs 300 crore unsecured loan from Aakash at a rate of 7.5%
Software delivery firm Devtron raises $12 mn funding from Insight Partners
DGCA allows IndiGo to wet lease wide-body planes for only up to 6 months
Udaan raises $120 mn amid funding winter; plans IPO in 12-18 months
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Shareholders nod to Ahlem Friga Noy appointment as Adani Green director
Business Standard

Kerala govt to meet Byju's on Nov 2 as 170 employees 'asked to resign'

According to Technopark Today, a community media platform of Technopark employees, the employees welfare organization Prathidhwani is coming up with demands

Topics
job cuts | Byju's | Kerala government

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Byju's
Photo: Shutterstock

The Kerala government on Thursday called for a meeting with executives from Byju's on November 2 to find an ‘amicable solution’ regarding forced resignations of nearly 170 Kerala-based employees of the edtech firm.

Though a meeting was called by the officials of the labour department on October 25, the company did not participate in it, citing short notice. “We are trying to solve this issue in an amicable and re-conciliating fashion. There will be a meeting on November 2 between the labour department and the company executives,” said K Vasuki, Labour Commissioner.

Earlier, the General Education and Labour Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty, said that the office bearers of IT employee’s welfare organisation in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, met him to discuss issues, including job losses, and the labour department will conduct a ‘serious inspection’ on the issue.

“The employees had come to us with a complaint on October 25. According to that, they have been verbally asked for a forced resignation,” Vasuki added. According to sources, the company has already approached the employees offering them relocation to either Bengaluru or Kochi. According to media reports, the strategy of the company is to cut costs and restructure for profitable growth.

According to Technopark Today, a community media platform of Technopark employees, the employees welfare organization Prathidhwani is coming up with demands, including one-time settlement of salaries from November to January 2023, encashment of all earned leaves, full settlement of variable pay, and payment of October salary on November 1.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on job cuts

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 19:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.