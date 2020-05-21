JUST IN
Avenue Supermarts now 11th most valued Indian firm by market capitalisation
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

J&J faces about 19,400 cases alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs

Agencies 

Johnson & Johnson
Healthcare products and the talc-based powder will still be sold outside the US and Canada

Johnson & Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnson’s baby powder in the US and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer. They said that healthcare products and the talc-based powder will still be sold outside the US and Canada.

“Demand for talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,” the company said.

J&J faces about 19,400 cases alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

Of the cases that have been tried, J&J has had 12 wins, 15 losses and seven mistrials. All of the losses have either been overturned on appeal or are still being appealed.
