JPMorgan expands commercial lending team, appoints four local experts

JPMorgan has appointed four local experts to join the Corporate Client Banking and Specialized Industries team. This is to provide Indian mid-cap companies access to leading global financial capabilities, a strong network and deep market expertise. Pranav Chawda will be the head of CCBSI India. Dhaval Shah joins as head of CCBSI Western India. Srinivasan Kannan, based in Chennai, is appointed as the head of CCBSI Southern India. Gautam Viswanathan joins as the treasury services lead for India to provide local companies with a broad range of cash management and payment solutions.
