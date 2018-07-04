JSPL offers good opportunity for long-term investors, say analysts

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has been in news recently, and for good reason. The most recent are the strong steel production and sales figures for the June quarter.

A few days back, its power segment also received a ratings upgrade. Following these developments and an 18 per cent correction in its share price since record levels hit in January, analysts believe it offers a good opportunity for long-term investors. To being with, JSPL on Tuesday said steel sales jumped 46 per cent year on ...