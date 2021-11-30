JSW e-com biz JSW One Platforms starts fulfillment ops in Tamil Nadu

The Group’s e-commerce business, One Platforms has commenced its fulfillment operations for its One MSME business division in

JSW One MSME, a platform which will offer an e-commerce marketplace for small and medium-size manufacturers and contractors, will offers the MSME customers a tech-based marketplace for buying raw materials and consumables in easy and convenient manner.

The tech-enabled platform will include facilitating online transactions, order fulfilment and tracking.

The platform is currently offering a wide range of steel products manufactured by JSW Steel.

During the next few months, it will expand its product categories to offer Cement and Paints products as well.

“JSW One Platforms has been established with a vision to build the most preferred one stop, omni-channel, offering for MSMEs and individual home builders. We are leveraging the combined strength of supply & distribution of JSW’s Steel, Cement & Paints businesses to build a fully integrated ecosystem for these core customer groups,” said Gaurav Sachdeva, director, JSW One Platforms.

