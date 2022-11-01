JUST IN
JSW Energy likely to close Rs 10,530-cr Mytrah acquisition by December-end

The deal, announced in August, is JSW Energy's largest till date; will take the firm's operational generation capacity to 6.5 Gw from 4.8 Gw now, and accelerate its plans to achieve 10 Gw by FY25

Topics
JSW Energy | Mytrah Energy | Companies

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Prashant Jain, joint MD & CEO, JSW Energy
Prashant Jain, joint MD & CEO, JSW Energy

Sajjan-Jindal-led JSW Energy is likely to close its Rs 10,530-crore acquisition of Mytrah Energy assets by the end of the December quarter, Prashant Jain, joint MD & CEO, said in an interaction with Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:04 IST

