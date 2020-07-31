JUST IN
JSW Energy Q1 profit dips 12.7% to Rs 213 cr; revenue at Rs 1,887 cr

According to the statement, total revenue decreased by 23% on year-on-year basis to Rs 1,887 crore in June quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Net profit stood at Rs 213 crore vis-a-vis Rs 244 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year

JSW Energy on Friday reported 12.7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore in June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

"The company's (consolidated) net profit stood at Rs 213 crore vis-a-vis Rs 244 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year," the company said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, total revenue decreased by 23 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 1,887 crore in June quarter, from Rs 2,464 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, on account of lower long-term and short-term sales.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 15:51 IST

