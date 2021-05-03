JSW Energy signs PPA for 540 MW of wind power projects

said its arm JSW Renew Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for supply of 540 MW of blended capacity. The PPA is signed with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The company in a public statement said this is single largest PPA for wind/blended capacity awarded to a company and will mark the foray of JSW in this segment.

The company won these projects in a competitive bidding done by SECI. Earlier on March, it was awarded 450 GW of capacity and 810 MW in September 2020.

JSW aims to be a 10 GW energy company in this decade.