JSW Infra seeks to buy terminal in Kamarajar Port as part of capex plan

In line with its strategy of growing via the inorganic route, JSW Infrastructure is in talks with Kamarajar Port (formerly Ennore Port) to acquire one of its terminals. The proposed acquisition is part of the infrastructure firm’s Rs 88 billion capex plan. “There are low hanging fruits at Ennore Port.

Talks are at an initial stage and hence not much can be revealed now,” a company source close to the development told Business Standard. According to the annual report for FY17, Kamarajar Port has eight berths which includes iron ore, coal and container ...