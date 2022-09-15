JUST IN
Tata Power assures quality power to industries, to invest Rs 5k cr in capex
Two-wheeler maker Eicher Motors joins Rs 1-trn market capitalisation club
Kerala in talks with Airtel, Jio for monetising internet firm's assets
Gujarat chosen for Rs 1.5-trn project based on professional advice: Vedanta
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 5% to 10.2 mn in August: ICRA
Veranda Learning Solutions to raise Rs 300 crore in preferential issue
BYJU'S have to pay Rs 2,000 cr to clear Aakash acquisition deal on Sep 23
Air India looks to triple domestic market share through 'Vihaan.AI'
Indian pharma industry likely to grow to $130 bn by 2030, says IPA
Number of deals fell 40% in Aug, M&A volume worst since May 2020: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Power assures quality power to industries, to invest Rs 5k cr in capex
Business Standard

JSW Paints likely to contest CCI's order on Asian Paints in NCLAT

This move by JSW Paints comes after CCI disposed off JSW Paints plea which stated that Asian Paints blocked its entry in the decorative paints segment

Topics
Asian Paints | JSW Group | NCLAT

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

CCI
Photo: PTI

JSW Paints may challenge the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, according to a source in the know.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Asian Paints

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 19:32 IST

`
.