JSW's common hub for steel and cement to clock in Rs 2,300 crore this year

The JSW Group is combining its distribution and supply chain expertise across the steel and cement businesses under an integrated JSW One initiative.

According to the company, the JSW One hub for cement and steel will be the largest such in Asia. Its current stocking capacity across both products is close to 2 million tonnes per annum, which will be raised to 3.5 million tonnes in a few years.

The first of the hubs will be located at Salboni, West Bengal. The turnover from this hub for the combined model is expected to be in the region of Rs 2,300 crore.

However, JSW One will have a pan-India presence in the next couple of years, and the hubs will act as a one-stop shop for steel, cement and paints businesses in India.

All these three products have a common set of customers as they are essential in building a home, the company said.

Commenting, Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement said, JSW Group is the only conglomerate globally which can offer steel, cement and paints as a comprehensive offering to our customers.

“Through JSW One, we leverage this unique opportunity to change and alter the way we market our products to our customers,” he added.

Vinay Shroff, executive vice president for marketing & sales of said, JSW One will provide JSW Neosteel, TMT rebars and cement.

Currently JSW Group has 1,766 cement dealers and 950 steel dealers in the eastern region. Out of these, only 110 dealers currently sell both steel and cement. With JSW One, the plan is to scale up the number of common dealers to 1,400-1,500 by the end of the year.