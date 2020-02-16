JUST IN
ITC Hotels has an aggressive growth strategy in place: ITC's Nakul Anand
JSW shakes up the paints market dominated by Asian Paints, Berger

JSW Paints on course to achieve 1st-yr distribution & turnover targets

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The paints unit of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, which operates in the western and southern regions of India, will close the current financial year with a direct distribution reach of 1,000 dealers and a top line of Rs 600 crore.

The achievement of its first-year targets comes as JSW Paints is looking to disrupt the Rs 50,000-crore domestic paints market, dominated by Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac Paints. Last month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation against Asian Paints for unfair business practices on a complaint filed by ...

First Published: Sun, February 16 2020. 23:13 IST

