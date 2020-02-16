JSW shakes up the paints market dominated by Asian Paints, Berger

The paints unit of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, which operates in the western and southern regions of India, will close the current financial year with a direct distribution reach of 1,000 dealers and a top line of Rs 600 crore.

The achievement of its first-year targets comes as JSW Paints is looking to disrupt the Rs 50,000-crore domestic paints market, dominated by Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac Paints. Last month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation against Asian Paints for unfair business practices on a complaint filed by ...