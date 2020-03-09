JSW Steel plans Monnet-like structure for proposed BPSL acquisition

Sajjan Jindal-controlled is mulling a Monnet-like structure for the proposed acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel to avoid having debt in its books.

Sources said that while a group company would have a majority holding in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the acquisition, would have a minority holding. In the case of Monnet Ispat & Energy, Aion is the majority partner, while has a minority holding.

When contacted, a JSW spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

The Monnet acquisition happened in August 2018 when the sector was still at a high. The sector and the economy are witnessing a slowdown since September-October of last year. Although steel prices had dipped to a low of Rs 32,250 (hot rolled coil), prices have been on the rebound since November on the back of a demand recovery from the construction sector and infrastructure push by the government.

Industry analysts said that in order to avoid having the debt on JSW Steel's books, it would have to have a holding of less than 50 per cent in the SPV. However, it is not clear whether it would be possible to have the SPV structure in place

the time of acquisition since the resolution applicant was JSW Steel, or whether it would be take effect at a later date.

The net debt of JSW at the end of December quarter was at Rs 49,552 crore. On Thursday, rating agency ICRA downgraded JSW Steel's long-term rating to "AA-" from "AA". However, the company's short-term rating has been reaffirmed.

ICRA has factored in an expected increase in JSW Steel's leverage in the near-to-medium term owing to the proposed acquisition of BPSL. While arriving at the ratings, ICRA considered the consolidated financial risk profile of JSW Steel including that of the acquisition vehicle for BSPL, the rating agency said.

The proposed acquisition is largely debt funded, which along with the absence of fresh equity raising by JSW Steel, is expected to adversely impact the company's consolidated financial risk profile, ICRA noted. "JSW Steel along with other partners (consortium) on joint and several basis will also act as put option providers for NCDs of Rs 3,000 crore, to part-fund the acquisition of BPSL," it added.

ICRA has also noted JSW Steel's large ongoing capital expenditure (capex) programme towards upstream and downstream capacity expansions which would keep its free cash flows under check and keep the overall debt levels elevated in the near and medium term.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) approved the resolution plan of JSW Steel to acquire BPSL on February 17, 2020. However, the company's former chairman and managing director Sanjay Singal has challenged JSW's resolution plan in the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the matter. However, there is no stay on payment and JSW's 30-day timeline ends on March 16.

Banks are hoping that the recovery from Bhushan Power, which owes financial creditors around Rs 47,000 crore, would be completed in March.