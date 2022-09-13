JSW Steel signs agreement with German group for carbon reduction projects

on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMS group, a German engineering and company, for exploring decarbonisation projects at the Indian firm’s plants.

A statement said that the collaboration would enable the to together explore opportunities to reduce and produce green steel. The SMS group would provide its experts for design, engineering consultancy, and commissioning of projects. JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22 billion JSW Group, would provide support at its plants for SMS group to explore solutions for decarbonisation projects.

“While the steel industry accounts for 0.7 per cent of the world’s economic output, the industry also contributes 7 per cent towards global emissions. We need a new transformative approach focused on green steel vision. With our partner SMS group, we are on our way to turning metals green in the world,” said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel, in a statement.

Achieving net zero in the industry would require major upgrades and capital investments at mills, he said.

is investing Rs 10,000 crore to reduce from steel manufacturing and has set a target to bring down greenhouse gas emissions by 42 per cent (from the base year 2005 levels) to less than 1.95 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel (tcs) by 2030.

“Our know-how and experience in metallurgy combined with our digital expertise and plant consultancy enable SMS group and to create a greener metals industry,” said Burkhard Dahmen, chairman of the Managing Board and CEO, SMS Group.