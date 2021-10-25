JSW Steel to invest Rs 150 crore to set up steel facility in Kashmir

Sajjan Jindal-led today said it will be investing around Rs 150 crore to set up a colour-coated facility in

The planned downstream manufacturing facility of capacity 120,000 tonne per annum will also house special lines to produce “ Sandwich Panels” and ‘Steel Doors” for the local market here in Jammu and Kashmir, said the release.

Today, Union Minister for Home, Amit Shah also presented land allocation papers to Sajjan Jindal for the same.

To be set up in Lassipora, Pulvama, will be an addition to the already existing capacity of 27 million tonne.

"This facility shall provide immense benefits to local businesses and society in a meaningful way and provide employment opportunities to the local youth," the release quoted Jindal as sayin.

By 2025, aims to produce 40 million tonne of steel annually.