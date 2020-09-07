JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mercedes-Benz to open bookings for its mid-size SUV from September 8
Business Standard

June results show op profit margins high even as profits sank: CARE Ratings

The numbers looked at the aggregate performance of 1,435 companies excluding those from the banking and finance sectors

Topics
profit margins | CARE Ratings | business news today

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

growth, profit, loss, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment
Representative image | Many key items of expenditure showed decline

Companies had higher operating margins even as profits sank in the June quarter, according to CARE Ratings.

Lower raw material costs and a cut in other kinds of expenditure, including electricity, helped improve margins, showed numbers from a CARE Ratings report.

The numbers looked at the aggregate performance of 1,435 companies excluding those from the banking and finance sectors.

The improvement in margin is only at the operating level. The net profit margin, which takes into account costs like taxes; is down to two per cent.

Companies have lower leverage over costs that are not at the operating level. Operating profit overall fell 28 per cent for the sample. Profit after tax was down 82.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. Margins have also moved accordingly (see chart 1).

chart

Many key items of expenditure showed decline. (see chart 2).

Raw material cost was down 51.6 per cent. Selling and distribution expenses fell 34.5 per cent. Money spent on electricity and to cover fuel costs was down by 34.2 per cent.


chart“Operating profits of the sample companies contracted ...However, operating profit margins of these companies have improved,” said the September 4, Care Ratings Economics report authored by Associate Economist Sushant Hede.
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU