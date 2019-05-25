K-pop, meditation music: Spotify brings new genres to India's millennials

-
ALSO READ
Spotify vs YouTube Music: Know the plans and features before you choose one
Spotify launches in India with subscription starting as low as Rs 13
After Spotify, YouTube Music debuts in India: Know plan, features, and more
It is desi vs foreign as disruption storms a crowded music streaming market
Spotify makes India debut with multi-language music recommendations
-
Spotify has unveiled a new playlist called ‘India Discovers’ that includes 40 tracks by several emerging and established global artistes that millenials of the country have discovered on the music streaming platform in the past 60 days.
The insights are pretty interesting as the trend shows curious listeners are making the most of the platform and breaking away from the domain of regular genres to step into a refreshingly new musical space.
The 18- to 24-year-old listeners, currently the largest group on Spotify worldwide, comprising more than 34 per cent of overall listeners, are discovering artistes from the West as much as K-pop artistes.
The first among the three trends are collaborative tracks that have caught the fancy of listeners. These includes Normani collaborating with Khalid for Love Lies, and Scottish rock band CHVRCHES and Marshmello’s Here With Me.
K-pop is a surprise entry as it emerged as the second biggest trend, with South Korean pop artists making up 25 per cent of the playlist. Tomorrow X Together, girl bands (TWICE) and independent artists (SUNMI) were the leading artists from the K-pop genre.
There is more element of surprise as the young listeners are also discovering artistes creating sleep/meditation songs
Artistes such as Haley Reinhart, and Kurt Hugo Schneider, Sam Tsui and DSharp, who did cover versions of popular tracks also made it to the list with Can't Help Falling in Love and Girls Like You, respectively.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU