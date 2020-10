Kanorias likely to gain from Lakshmi Vilas Bank's boardroom battle

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is readying up a rights issue of around Rs 500 crore even as it works on a merger with Clix Capital.

The rights issue opens up a window of opportunity for SREI to raise its stake in the bank, which is currently at 3.34 per cent. “The proposal (for a rights offering) is before the board, and a decision may be expected in a week,” said a top source. It was explained that while the merger with Clix remains on the table, “It is important that we raise some amount of capital soon, and, therefore, the rights float.” While SREI can ...