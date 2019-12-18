JUST IN
Kathrin Frauscher new MD and CEO of of BMW Financial Services India

She has been with BMW Group since 2007, in her last role she was CEO of BMW Financial Services Denmark

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

BMW

Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the German automaker.

Frauscher has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services, Denmark. Prior to that, she was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services, Northern Europe.

She has also worked in the areas of retail performance and MINI Brand Management within the BMW Group.

First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 14:48 IST

