Kathrin Frauscher new MD and CEO of of BMW Financial Services India

Kathrin Frauscher has been appointed the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the German automaker.

Frauscher has been associated with the since 2007. In her last assignment, she was the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Financial Services, Denmark. Prior to that, she was Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services, Northern Europe.

She has also worked in the areas of retail performance and MINI Brand Management within the