KEC International acquires oil gas firm Spur Infra for Rs 62 cr

RPG group company Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity in Spur Infrastructure for an enterprise value of Rs 62 crore.

Spur Infra, incorporated in 2016, is an Indian EPC company engaged in setting up of cross country & gas pipelines and city gas distribution networks.

During the past three years, Spur Infra has achieved an annual revenue in excess of Rs 100 crore, a profitable track record, technical expertise, and experienced manpower.

Spur Infra has an order book of Rs 600 crore comprising of cross-country pipelines and city gas distribution network projects from marquee customers.