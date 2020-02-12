KEC sees civil works opportunity in oil & gas sector in absence of IL&FS

With the central government’s thrust on developing a gas-based economy, engineering company KEC International is aiming to tap civil work opportunities in the oil and gas segment. “We are looking at the sector, which will include projects like tankages, related infrastructure and pipelines,” said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director. Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in December that the country was moving to a gas-based economy.

He put the investment planned for developing gas-based infrastructure at $60 billion (Rs 4.3 trillion). Kejriwal sees this as an ...