Kerala floods: How online firms like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm are helping

India Inc, ecommerce firms, online marketplace giants, have all joined forces to aid the people of flood-ravaged Kerala. From opening up shelters and soup kitchens, to using technology, backend logistics and seller networks for relief material, to setting up mobile wallet platforms for donations, are doing everything to help in relief work.

India, Flipkart, Big Basket and have created special packages and programmes, working in partnership with NGOs as well as the Kerala government to help in relief work.

Ecommerce firms leverage on their tech and logistics

and are putting all their on-ground resources to use, especially in the southern states for relief work. " operations team is working to provide relief kits to people in impacted areas and is providing drinking water to impacted service partners, associates and immediate communities. Our Last Mile logistics team in the affected districts is helping out NGO partners," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

The operations team is also managing all the product movement on ground, such relief kits, which have essential food items, first aid, as well as fresh water cans, among other things. The company is also using its reverse delivery logistics to collect product donations from customers and its sellers are making sure inventory of necessary items is made available as per the requirements of the NGOs.

E-grocery major Big Basket is running a similar donation drive and would be adding 20 per cent extra for every donation made through its network. "Warehouses in southern states are being stocked up with mineral water, rice, pulses, first aid kits and being sent either through our delivery network or with the help of NGOs. We are constantly monitoring the situation and our teams our out in full force to help in every way possible," said a senior executive at Big Basket.

Between Flipkart, Amazon and Big Basket, the three have over 100 warehouses and more than 60,000 delivery agents in the southern region.

Fintech major on its platform has started a donation drive that would sent the money to the Chief Minister's fund. The company also said that for every contribution made by an individual, the company said it will add an equivalent amount to the fund.

Doing what it does best, Google is using its maps services to help people know about where they can find relief, medical help and other such services through Google Maps. It has also activated its person finder page, which is useful in locating or, at least, estimating the location of the missing people. The services can be used even if one faces network issues.

Facebook has been constantly updating information about floods in its Crisis Response Page and has activated the "Safety Check" tool that allows users to indicate whether they are safe or not.

Donation camps and collection centres come up in India Inc.





IT firms throughout the country, startups, both new and old, are organising donation camps and setting up collection centres to gather relief material in offices. HCL Technologies through its foundation has diverted its CSR as well as employee collection fund for Kerala relief.

"HCL is also working with on-ground NGOs and helping them evacuate children and placing them in safe confines. The company will help in whatever way possible in the rescue work," said HCL's senior executive.

Retail major Future Group is distributing flood survival kit, helping its customers donate for the relief operations as well as helping NGOs through its on-ground stores. "We have around 45 stores in Kerala and we are coordinating for relief efforts via those stores," said a company spokesperson.