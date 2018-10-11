JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bar to reach mid-stage, get funded has gone up: Iron Pillar's A Prasanna
Business Standard

Key deals last week: Joe Hirao Family Office, Sands Capital Mgmt, and more

There were 11 deals worth $79.67 million and 3 private equity exits in the last seven days ended October 10

Business Standard 

Key deals last week: Joe Hirao Family Office, Sands Capital Mgmt, and more

  • Includes Accel India IV LP, Sequoia Capital India VI
  • Includes Kalaari Capital Partners III LLC
  • Includes M and S Partners Pte., Mistletoe Inc.

There were 11 deals worth $79.67 million and 3 private equity exits in the last seven days ended October 10, 2018

Source: VCCEdge
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements