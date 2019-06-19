Key deals last week: Tiger Global, TVS Capital Funds, and more

JUST IN
Brookfield gets aggressive in Indian mkt, to focus more on infrastructure
1 Includes: Sequoia Capital India Advisors, Y Combinator Continuity Fund I LP

2 Includes:Accel India V LP, IDG Ventures India Fund III LLC, Falcon Edge India I LP, B Capital Fund L.P., Maverick Capital Ltd., Qualcomm Ventures, India Impact Economy Innovation Fund

There were 16 PE deals worth $198.53 million with no private equity exit in the last seven days ended June 19, 2019.

Source: NewsCorp VCCEdge
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 22:30 IST

