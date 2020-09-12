Kia's second coming with its new compact utility vehicle Sonnet

Initially it was being designed and built with only the Indian market in mind. But Sonnet, the compact SUV from Kia Motors that has been designed collaboratively in its R&D centres across the world (including Hyderabad), drew attention in other markets.

So the car-maker decided that the Sonnet would be manufactured in India and launched here first, but would also be sold in as many as 70 countries. And the markets identified for exports, to begin with, include Chile, Indonesia and Africa. Kia has huge expectations from its new compact utility vehicle sub-four metre Sonnet, which is due ...