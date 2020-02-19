Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2019

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon, was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at the 21st edition of the awards. She will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo between June 4 and 6.

Mazumdar-Shaw was named the winner by an eight-member jury panel, led by Uday Kotak. The award ceremony was attended by over 500 business personalities in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Group Chairman was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tuhin Parikh, senior managing director (Real estate), India, was the first recipient of the Transformational Impact Person of the Year award. According to EY, this new category has been launched to recognise individuals who have transformed both the industry and ecosystem in India.

Stating that Mazumdar-Shaw was synonymous with the Indian biotech industry, EY said she had been at the forefront of innovation and enabled affordable, life-saving medicines through her strong investments in research. It added that she was among the earliest Indian signatories to the Giving Pledge, a global commitment to dedicate the majority of her wealth to philanthropy.

Awards were announced in nine categories, with the winners coming from both mature industries and unicorns.

Piyush Goyal, Union minister for railways and commerce & industry, and Anurag Thakur, minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively, at the event.

Here is the full list of winners across categories:



EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon



Adi Godrej, chairman, GroupFalguni Nayar, founder and CEO, E-RetailTuhin Parikh, senior managing director (Real estate), IndiaArun Bharat Ram, chairman, SRFSridhar Vembu, founder and CEO, Zoho CorporationYashish Dahiya, CEO and co-founder, PolicyBazaarBerger Paints Chairman Kuldip Singh Dhingra, and Vice-Chairman Gurbachan Singh DhingraChairman & Managing Director Arvind Lal and CEO Om ManchandaK B S Anand, managing director and CEO, Asian PaintsRavi Raheja and Neel Raheja, group presidents, K Raheja CorpStating that this year's winners came from both long-established and new-age businesses, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said what was common to them was the manner in which they transformed their or reimagined the entire sector by taking bold bets, and used technology and innovation to delight their customers.

"These inspiring entrepreneurs have pursued a strong purpose and focused on creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” he added.