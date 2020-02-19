Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2019

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Security Solutions to invest Rs 100 cr in R&D, branding next 2 years
New project sales boost growth prospects of Godrej Properties stock
USFDA approves production of Biocon biosimilar at new Bengaluru unit
GCPL expects volume growth to remain higher than mid-single digit in Q3
Godrej Consumer slips 8% post December quarter results
-
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon, was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at the 21st edition of the awards. She will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo between June 4 and 6.
Mazumdar-Shaw was named the winner by an eight-member jury panel, led by Uday Kotak. The award ceremony was attended by over 500 business personalities in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tuhin Parikh, senior managing director (Real estate), Blackstone India, was the first recipient of the Transformational Impact Person of the Year award. According to EY, this new category has been launched to recognise individuals who have transformed both the industry and ecosystem in India.
Stating that Mazumdar-Shaw was synonymous with the Indian biotech industry, EY said she had been at the forefront of innovation and enabled affordable, life-saving medicines through her strong investments in research. It added that she was among the earliest Indian signatories to the Giving Pledge, a global commitment to dedicate the majority of her wealth to philanthropy.
Awards were announced in nine categories, with the winners coming from both mature industries and unicorns.
Piyush Goyal, Union minister for railways and commerce & industry, and Anurag Thakur, minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively, at the event.
Here is the full list of winners across categories:
EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon
Lifetime Achievement: Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Group
Category Winners
* Start-up: Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa E-Retail
* Transformational Impact Person of the Year: Tuhin Parikh, senior managing director (Real estate), Blackstone India
* Manufacturing: Arun Bharat Ram, chairman, SRF
* Services: Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation
* Financial services: Yashish Dahiya, CEO and co-founder, PolicyBazaar
* Consumer Products & Retail: Berger Paints Chairman Kuldip Singh Dhingra, and Vice-Chairman Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
* Life Sciences & Healthcare: Dr Lal PathLabs Chairman & Managing Director Arvind Lal and CEO Om Manchanda
* Entrepreneurial CEO: K B S Anand, managing director and CEO, Asian Paints
* Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure: Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja, group presidents, K Raheja Corp
Stating that this year's winners came from both long-established and new-age businesses, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said what was common to them was the manner in which they transformed their companies or reimagined the entire sector by taking bold bets, and used technology and innovation to delight their customers.
"These inspiring entrepreneurs have pursued a strong purpose and focused on creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU