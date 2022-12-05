JUST IN
JSW ReNew Energy commissions 27 MW wind energy capacity in Tuticorin
Kirloskar Bros shareholders to vote on forensic audit starting Tuesday
Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD
Shriram Finance merges with Shriram City to focus on MSMEs and others
Coal pensioners protest in capital, demand review of pension scheme
Discoms' aggregate technical & commercial losses down to 17% in FY22
Razorpay to allow merchants to accept credit card payments via UPI
Adani Green announces commissioning third hybrid plant in Rajasthan
Amazon sees 'huge opportunity' for India grocery service: Executive
Tata Motors mulling price hike for passenger vehicles from next month
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD
JSW ReNew Energy commissions 27 MW wind energy capacity in Tuticorin
Business Standard

Kirloskar Bros shareholders to vote on forensic audit starting Tuesday

Kirloskar Industries, a key investor in KBL, had sought the audit over legal fees of Rs 70 crore incurred by the latter. An EGM to consider this issue will be held on Dec 8

Topics
Kirloskar Brothers | Shareholders | Kirloskar Oil Engines

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The dispute between the siblings had ignited after Kirloskar Oil had acquired La Gajjar Machineries in June 2017 which competes with the pumps made by KBL

Investors of Kirloskar Brothers will begin voting on Tuesday, on a resolution seeking a forensic audit of the company as requested by Kirloskar Industries, one of KBL's key shareholders.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kirloskar Brothers

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.