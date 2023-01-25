Kishore Biyani resigns as executive chairman and director of Future Retail

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to hear Amazon's appeal against NCLAT order on October 11
Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC
Delhi HC rejects Future Group's plea to terminate arbitration before SIAC
EV push: Eicher Motors to pick 10.35% stake in Spain-based Stark Future
Amazon moves SC challenging NCLAT ruling on Future group investment
-
Kishore Biyani has resigned from his position of executive chairman and director of Future Retail on January 23 and his resignation letter has been placed before the Committee of Creditors, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, according to an exchange filing of the company.
Biyani’s resignation was also received by the resolution professional on January 24.
“Nothing herein should be construed as an acceptance of the contents of the resignation letter tendered by Mr Kishore Biyani, including in respect of his submissions in the resignation letter on information handover,” the exchange filing said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 20:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU