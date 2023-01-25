Kishore Biyani resigns as executive chairman and director of Future Retail

has resigned from his position of executive chairman and director of on January 23 and his resignation letter has been placed before the Committee of Creditors, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, according to an exchange filing of the company.

Biyani’s resignation was also received by the resolution professional on January 24.

“Nothing herein should be construed as an acceptance of the contents of the resignation letter tendered by Mr Kishore Biyani, including in respect of his submissions in the resignation letter on information handover,” the exchange filing said.



