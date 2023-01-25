JUST IN
Business Standard

Kishore Biyani resigns as executive chairman and director of Future Retail

Biyani's resignation was also received by the resolution professional on January 24

Topics
Future Retail | Kishore Biyani | National Company Law Tribunal

BS Reporter 

Kishore Biyani
Kishore Biyani

Kishore Biyani has resigned from his position of executive chairman and director of Future Retail on January 23 and his resignation letter has been placed before the Committee of Creditors, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, according to an exchange filing of the company.

Biyani’s resignation was also received by the resolution professional on January 24.

“Nothing herein should be construed as an acceptance of the contents of the resignation letter tendered by Mr Kishore Biyani, including in respect of his submissions in the resignation letter on information handover,” the exchange filing said.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 20:39 IST

.