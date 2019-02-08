JUST IN
KKR Asset Finance lends Rs 725 crore to Bengaluru-based realtor

Embassy Group did not respond till the time of going to the press.

BS Reporter 

KKR's real estate NBFC, KKR Asset Finance, will loan Bengaluru-based realtor Rs 725 crore to finance a premium office development in Bengaluru being built by the Jitu Virwani-led Embassy Group, sources close to the deal say.

