KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for 1.28% equity

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries taps Facebook, KKR for investment in retail biz
RIL gains 1% as KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr in Jio Platforms
In Jio's 5th big deal in a month, KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr
In pics: How Mukesh Ambani's RIL became net debt-free in just 58 days
Chemists' body writes to Mukesh Ambani against RIL's investment in Netmeds
-
Global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.28 per cent equity share, Reliance Industries Limited said in a BSE filing on Wednesday. This marks the second investment by KKR in a Reliance subsidiary, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.
KKR's investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 trillion.
“I am pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures as we continue our onward march. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years," said Mukesh Ambani in a statement issued by RRVL.
Reliance Retail runs supermarkets, India's largest consumer electronics chain store, a cash and carry wholesaler, fast-fashion outlets and an online grocery store JioMart. The acquisition of Future Group's retail business added about 1,700 large stores to RIL's 11,806 stores in its retail segment and increased its organised retail revenue market share by around 5 per cent.
Weeks after Ambani, raised about $20 billion selling stakes in his technology venture to investors including Facebook Inc. and Google, the tycoon is repeating the same with his retail business. Earlier, Silver Lake had invested Rs 7,500 cr into Reliance Retail Ventures, valuing the business at about Rs 4.2 trillion. Silver Lake also put $1.35 billion for a stake in Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd, while KKR invested $1.5 billion.
Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR said, “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Reliance Industries through this investment in Reliance Retail Ventures. Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform is filling an important need for both consumers and small businesses as more Indian consumers move to shopping online."
KKR is making its investment from its Asia private equity funds
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU