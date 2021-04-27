Korean Auto firm Kia unveils a new brand identity in India, drops 'Motors'

-
ALSO READ
Kia Motors India aims to reach optimal capacity utilisation by 2022
Tata Motors advances 3% as domestic sales increase 27% YoY in October
Automobile Q3 results preview: Strong volume recovery to drive earnings
Bajaj Auto Q3 consolidated PAT grows 30% YoY to Rs 1,716 crore
Tata Motors, Maruti: Rally in auto stocks may pause for now, say analysts
-
In line with its global strategy, Kia—the local arm of the South Korean automaker gave a new identity to its brand and dropped ‘Motors.’ This is to reflect the transition from an automaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions, the company said.
With a new brand identity and brand slogan, the fourth-largest car maker in India by sales aims to accelerate growth and strengthen its premium positioning. Close to 60 per cent of the models that Kia sells in India are top trims of the models, the company claims.
Kia has updated its compact SUV Seltos and sub-compact crossover SUV Sonet with the newly stylised logo. The models, with the re-fashioned logo, will go on sale in the first week of May, 2021.
It also unveiled a new brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires.’ Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said the new identity goes beyond just the logo change and will manifest in various ways – from the kind of product that it brings in the future to the way it goes about the business.
The new slogan, he added, is at the heart of Kia’s new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services, and their experiences with the brand. “It signifies ambitious plans for future mobility,” he said. “All of this will not be done overnight,” he added.
Meanwhile, commenting on the impact of Covid-19’s second wave, Hardeep S Brar—vice president and head of sales and marketing at Kia India said it has weighed on the consumer sentiments and led to a reduction in the bookings by almost a fourth.
“We had a waiting of three to four months before the second wave struck,” he said, pointing out it is delivering cars in all the cities that are not under the lockdown and able to reduce the backlog of orders.
The maker of Seltos and Carnival brands, has been selling an average of 18000 to 19000 cars in a month. It is the fourth largest in the pecking order after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU