Korean Auto firm Kia unveils a new brand identity in India, drops 'Motors'

In line with its global strategy, Kia—the local arm of the South Korean automaker gave a new identity to its brand and dropped ‘Motors.’ This is to reflect the transition from an automaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions, the company said.

With a new brand identity and brand slogan, the fourth-largest car maker in India by sales aims to accelerate growth and strengthen its premium positioning. Close to 60 per cent of the models that Kia sells in India are top trims of the models, the company claims.

Kia has updated its compact SUV Seltos and sub-compact crossover SUV Sonet with the newly stylised logo. The models, with the re-fashioned logo, will go on sale in the first week of May, 2021.

It also unveiled a new brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires.’ Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said the new identity goes beyond just the logo change and will manifest in various ways – from the kind of product that it brings in the future to the way it goes about the business.

The new slogan, he added, is at the heart of Kia’s new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services, and their experiences with the brand. “It signifies ambitious plans for future mobility,” he said. “All of this will not be done overnight,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the impact of Covid-19’s second wave, Hardeep S Brar—vice president and head of sales and marketing at Kia India said it has weighed on the consumer sentiments and led to a reduction in the bookings by almost a fourth.

“We had a waiting of three to four months before the second wave struck,” he said, pointing out it is delivering cars in all the cities that are not under the lockdown and able to reduce the backlog of orders.

The maker of Seltos and Carnival brands, has been selling an average of 18000 to 19000 cars in a month. It is the fourth largest in the pecking order after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors.