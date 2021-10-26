Kotak Mahindra AMC gets relief from SAT; tribunal partly stays Sebi order

Sebi, in August, had asked the AMC to refund a part of the investment management and advisory fees collected from the unit holders of the six Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) schemes with 15 per cent interest per annum.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of ₹50 lakh on AMC and barred the fund house from launching any new FMP scheme for six months for violating the regulatory norms.

The company had approached SAT against Sebi's order.

"The direction to refund a part of the investment management and advisory fees collected by the appellant ( AMC) from the unit holders shall remain stayed," SAT said in its order dated October 21.

This is subject to the condition that Kotak Mahindra AMC will give an undertaking to that it would part with the investment management and advisory fees as per the regulator's order within two months from the date of disposal of the appeal in case the appeal is decided against the firm, it added.