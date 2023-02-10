Kotak Mahindra Bank to acquire Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore

Private sector lender said on Friday it will acquire 100 per cent equity shares of Sonata Finance, a NBFC microfinance institution (MFI), from existing shareholders for a consideration of Rs 537 crore. The acquisition will be subject to regulatory approvals, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Post-acquisition, Sonata Finance will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank. The acquisition will enable the bank to scale up its operations in the rural and semi-urban markets in northern India. It will make the bank to become a significant player in the financial inclusion segment, catering to economically weaker and underserved households.

The acquisition is expected to complement the bank's microfinance network, as Sonata has more than 500 branches and serves a customer base of 900,000.

The acquisition is expected to be value accretive from inception given the economies of scale and unlocking of efficiencies along with the bank’s own distribution footprint and technology, said Kotak in a statement. The bank will also leverage Sonata’s network to provide a wider suite of banking products to their customer base matching their emerging banking needs.

Sonata Finance has an asset under management of Rs 1,903 crore.

“There are significant potential synergies to be realized as a result of this acquisition and we look forward to continuing serving the customers in a smooth and consistent manner and ensuring their needs are well-served going forward,” said Manish Kothari, president--commercial banking, .

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)