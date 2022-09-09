JUST IN
Business Standard

Kotak Securities buys investment platform for advisors, MF distributors

Over 2,300 distributors use the FundExpert Fintech platform to manage mutual fund portfolios worth over Rs 15,000 crore

Topics
acquisition | financial advisors | mutual fund sector

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities said it is acquiring all the assets of Bengaluru-headquartered start-up FundExpert Fintech, a digital multi-asset wealth management platform for independent financial advisors (IFA) and mutual fund distributors.

Over 2,300 distributors use the FundExpert platform to manage mutual fund portfolios worth more than Rs 15,000 crore, Kotak Securities said in a release.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy in scaling IFA-led distribution business with the Kotak brand, our distribution network and vast experience in the financial services sector,” it added.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 18:03 IST

