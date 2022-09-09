Kotak Securities buys investment platform for advisors, MF distributors

Securities said it is acquiring all the assets of Bengaluru-headquartered start-up FundExpert Fintech, a digital multi-asset wealth management platform for independent (IFA) and distributors.

Over 2,300 distributors use the FundExpert platform to manage portfolios worth more than Rs 15,000 crore, Securities said in a release.

“This is part of our strategy in scaling IFA-led distribution business with the brand, our distribution network and vast experience in the sector,” it added.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd