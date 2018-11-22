JUST IN
KPMG India appoints Unilever veteran Natarajan G as chief finance officer

He was the CFO at Unilever Financial Services in London

Yuvraj Malik 

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
Top auditing and consultancy firm KPMG on Thursday announced the appointment of Natarajan G as its chief finance officer and head of corporate services for India operations.

Natarajan, a graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, has severed at packaged consumer goods maker Unilever Inc for 25 years. Most recently, he was the CFO at Unilever Financial Services in London.

Thursday’s press communique from KPMG also including induction of two partners - Vinodkumar Ramchandran for automotive and industrial markets practice, and Vish Padmanabhan, who will look after digital and technology implementation.

First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 18:12 IST

