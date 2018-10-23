Kraft agrees to sell package of Indian assets, including Complan to Zydus

has agreed to sell a portfolio of Indian businesses, including children’s milk drink Complan, to , people with knowledge of matter said.

Zydus, which is a unit of Indian drugmaker Ltd., could announce a deal as soon as this week, according to people, who asked not to be identified because information is private. Zydus has been discussing a value of about 46 billion rupees ($625 million) and is in talks to raise funding to cover about half of the purchase price, one of the people said.

A representative for Kraft Heinz declined to comment. A representative for Zydus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Times of reported earlier this month that Zydus was close to a deal for brands including Complan and that buyout firms were in late-stage discussions to back the Indian consumer firm.

Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate, and consumer-goods manufacturer Ltd. were also among suitors for the Kraft Heinz businesses, people familiar with the matter said in August. In addition to the Complan product, the brands being sold include the Glucon D instant energy drink, Nycil talcum powder and Sampriti clarified butter, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Kraft Heinz had been seeking about $1 billion for the assets, the people had said. Some potential bidders had balked at the valuation, due to what they saw as lower growth prospects for certain products amid changing consumer tastes in India, they said.