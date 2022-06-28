Krishna Vedati named as Byju's president for global growth and strategy

giant Byju’s has made senior leadership changes, naming Krishna Vedati as president of global growth and strategic initiatives.

Vedati, the co-founder and CEO of Tynker, which teaches children coding, will report to co-founder and CEO . He will join executive committee of Byju, the company.

Srinivas Mandyam, co-founder and chief technology officer of Tynker, will replace Vedati as CEO. Kelvin Chong, Tynker’s co-founder and chief architect, will take up the expanded role of CTO. Byju’s acquired Tynker last year as part of its US expansion.

“With more than 150 million users on our personalized learning platform, it is important for us to put in place the leadership necessary to continue scaling our businesses globally,” said Raveendran.

In the newly-created role of president of global growth and strategic initiatives for Byju’s, Vedati will serve as a senior executive for the Americas helping drive topline revenue and user growth, partnerships with major brands, and identifying strategic acquisitions. Vedati will also expand the company’s international offering by overseeing new integrated products and services from the Byju’s learning portfolio to students and teachers in Canada, the US, and Latin America.

For the past nine years, until the company’s acquisition by Byju’s in 2021, Vedati was CEO of Tynker, a creative coding platform for grades K-12 used by eighty million youth worldwide. Previously, he was senior vice president and general manager of AT&T Interactive’s consumer division, responsible for over $400 million of online advertising revenues.