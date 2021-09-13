Kurien, Chokhani quit Zee Entertainment board a day before AGM

Two independent directors on the board of Enterprises — Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani — on Monday resigned from the board of the company ahead of the AGM on Tuesday.

This comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IiAS) raised serious concerns in the company by asking shareholders not to vote for re-appointing the duo on the company’s board.

had asked shareholders to vote against the proposal to re-appoint Kurien, saying that he was the founder of the Zee group and while the company had reclassified him as a non-promoter, no requisite regulatory filings or shareholder approval was sought for the same, and hence it classifies him as a promoter.

“Kurien was a member of the audit committee in FY20 and is accountable for the losses on account of related party transactions as well as governance concerns outlined by previous independent directors, which resulted in significant erosion in shareholder wealth,” the had said, adding that the promoter equity declined to 3.99 per cent as on June 30.

“We believe that the board must bring in the right mix of professionals, who have an understanding of the media and the digital business. Further, having the erstwhile promoters on the board may impede the directors’ ability to take hard decisions,” it said.

Last week, also announced that had sent a communication to the company seeking the removal of the present managing director, Jawahar Goel, and other independent directors over lapses in Dish was part of the Essel group and is run by Zee group patriarch Subhash Chandra’s brother.

said as a member of the NRC of ZEEL, Kurien was also accountable for the manner in which remuneration had been managed in FY21 as MD Punit Goenka’s pay increased by 46 per cent (higher than what was approved by shareholders in the 2020 AGM), while employees were given no raise for FY21.

On Chokhani, IIAS said after completing his five-year term as an independent director, the board seeks to re-appoint him as non-executive non-independent director. Chokhani, IIAS said, was on the audit committee in FY20 and is accountable for the losses against related party transactions, which resulted in significant erosion in shareholder wealth.

Commenting on Goenka’s salary, IIAS said shareholders supported his reappointment and remuneration for five years from January 1, 2020, at the company’s 2020 AGM. IiAS had recommended voting against his reappointment on account of the weak oversight over the business, concerns over related party transactions, and other governance concerns.