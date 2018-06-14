KWAN Entertainment boosts cricket portfolio, gets Shubman Gill on board

Entertainment marketplace has realigned its sports strategy and strengthened its focus on cricket by adding cricketer to its portfolio. The development strengthens KWAN’s sports entertainment roster, which already includes prominent sportspersons like (tennis), Dipika Pallikal (squash), and Dinesh Karthik (cricket).

KWAN has been making a dedicated push to realise this massive opportunity within the sports entertainment market, especially in the popular medium of cricket. It also underlines a major realignment in KWAN’s sports strategy, to become a major player in the cricket universe.

Indranil Das Blah, Co-CEO, KWAN Entertainment, said, “We are excited to announce that has joined the KWAN family. We have always been very keen on supporting the growing Indian sports market, and Shubman’s addition to our sports entertainment roster is a testament to just that. He was named the Man of the Series at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and was India’s leading run-scorer at the tournament, and has had a great record before and after that stellar performance. As one of the most exciting young cricketing talents in India today, Shubman has the potential to shine on the global stage. We are delighted to be a part of his journey and reinstate our focus on cricket with this signing.”

Highlighted as a talent to watch out for, 18-year-old has often been compared to his idol Virat Kohil. He smashed 351 runs in the Inter-District Under-16 tournament in his home state of Punjab, sharing a record opening stand of 587 runs, and made an unbeaten double century on his Under-16 state debut for Punjab in the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Gill was also India’s top run-scorer at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and was named the Man of the Series for the tournament. He was also recently named the U-19 Player of the Year at the recently-concluded and is already hailed as one of the most promising Indian cricketers of his generation.

Gill added, “KWAN is one of the best entertainment marketplace and sports marketing in the country. I am delighted to be associating with the KWAN team and am looking forward to the opportunities that it will unlock for me. I am confident that it will be a great partnership.”

KWAN aims to tap into the growing sports opportunity in India by exploring more such associations in the near future, further expanding its sports roster and adding more cricketing talent to its ranks.