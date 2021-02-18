L&T Construction bags major contract to build two units of Kudankulam plant

The construction arm of L&T has bagged a contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for civil work at the main plant of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant's units 5&6 (KNPP 5&6 – 2X1000 MWe) .

While the company did not disclose the value of the order, it generally classifies as significant, if the value is in the range of around Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India’s first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of six units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each.

The scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in span of 64 months.

L&T is currently executing similar work at units 3 and 4 of the plant.