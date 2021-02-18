L&T Construction bags major contract to build two units of Kudankulam plant

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power looks to use preference share, divestment proceeds to cut debt
L&T construction arm wins contracts worth Rs 2,500 cr in Mauritius, UP
Out of the nuclear shadow
Odisha nixes Adani plan, invokes RoFR to buy AES stake in power project
L&T, BEML, Tata Power rise on Rs 2,580 crore deal with Defence Ministry
-
The construction arm of L&T has bagged a contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for civil work at the main plant of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant's units 5&6 (KNPP 5&6 – 2X1000 MWe) .
While the company did not disclose the value of the order, it generally classifies as significant, if the value is in the range of around Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.
The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India’s first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of six units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each.
The scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in span of 64 months.
L&T is currently executing similar work at units 3 and 4 of the plant.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU