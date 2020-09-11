L&T deal will help us Make in India for the world: Schneider India chief

Around two years after it was first announced, French technology and electrical company Schneider closed a Rs 14,000-crore deal to buy out Larsen & Toubro’s electrical and automation recently.

In an interview with Jyoti Mukul, Anil Chaudhry, chief executive officer of Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd (SEIPL) and zone president for the group here, shares the road map for integration of the two brands and the combined entity’s company’s “Make in India for the world” plan. Edited Excerpts: What will the ownership or reporting structure be for Schneider ...